FS Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15" i7, Dell Optiplex 3070 sff, ssd, parts

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15" $505 Shipped PP F&F
I7, 16gb, 256ssd, silver great shape win 11

Dell Optiplex 3070 sff $280 OBO
I7 9700t, 16gb ddr4, 256gb m.2 ssd, wifi, power brick, win pro

Parts:
M.2 2230 NMVE Drives: ($18 ea discounts on multiples)
10x 256GB MS Surface pulls
13x 10x 256BG Toshiba SSDS
1xHynix 256gb

3x Dell 4g Adapters ($20ea)

Laptop DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $20
1x2400mhz $22
1x 2666mhz $25

Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE $30
16gb DDR3 $20
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25

1x low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $20 shipped

Mechanical HDD'S
1x 8TB WD Red $75 Sold
1x 8TB WD Purple $75
1x 4tb wd purple $40
1x3tb Toshiba $30
1x3tb WD Green $30
1x2tb WD Purple $30

Heat Link
 

