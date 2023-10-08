FS: Microsoft Surface Laptop # 1769

Heatware: kyang357
Microsoft Surface Laptop # 1769 ("heh heh alright") Gen 1
specs: i5-7200u, 8gb, 128gb nvme
excellent condition
missing 1 rubber feet
battery health: design 45,200 mwh, full charge capacity 39,730 mwh
comes with oem charger
shiny circle is removed school logo
$85 shipped
Edit: Win 10 Pro S mode is installed by default. You can switch out by following this direction.
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
Microsoft Surface Laptop # 1769 ("heh heh alright") Gen 1
specs: i5-7200u, 8gb, 128gb nvme
excellent condition
missing 1 rubber feet
battery health: design 45,200 mwh, full charge capacity 39,730 mwh
comes with oem charger
shiny circle is removed school logo
$85 shipped
Edit: Win 10 Pro S mode is installed by default. You can switch out by following this direction.
Attachments
-
PXL_20231008_154906798.jpg363.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20231008_155054967.jpg405 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20231008_155123033.jpg355 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20231008_155138438.jpg314 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20231008_155342428.jpg485.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20231008_155355112.jpg523.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20231008_155407750.jpg514.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20231008_155420179.jpg558.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230926_151015058.jpg411.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230926_190644236.jpg504.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: