FS: Microsoft Surface Laptop # 1769

  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


Microsoft Surface Laptop # 1769 ("heh heh alright") Gen 1
specs: i5-7200u, 8gb, 128gb nvme
excellent condition
missing 1 rubber feet
battery health: design 45,200 mwh, full charge capacity 39,730 mwh
comes with oem charger
shiny circle is removed school logo

$85 shipped

Edit: Win 10 Pro S mode is installed by default. You can switch out by following this direction.
 

