FS: Microsoft Hololens Development Edition (Gen 1) with Two Clickers - Barely Used

theone202

Nov 28, 2003
671
I am looking to sell a 1st generation Microsoft Hololens Development Edition with two clickers. Mfg date 09/2017. The unit comes with all included accessories and is in excellent condition. Everything works great. Will do a factory reset on the Hololens so it's fresh for the new owner. Will come with the original box as well.

Full disclosure: The first owner (I am the second) was a smoker and a bit of that lingers unfortunately. There is no staining or visual "grim" on the unit at all. Just a mild odor. I have used the unit for roughly 2 hours today before remembering this.

Asking $1,750 shipped via USPS Priority Mail with full insurance. Heat under theone202. Accepting Paypal.
 

