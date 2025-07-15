FS: Meta Quest 3s +acc.

Diablo2K
I have a Meta Quest 3s with AMVR Facial Interface and KIWI design K4 Head Strap. Asking $220 Shipped. It is in like new condition with all the boxes and accessories. I have not used it very much as I just don't have the room to get full use out of it. It has sat idle for the last month and is only about 6 months old.
I have Heatware under Diablo2k Please note I take pride in doing my best to describe the condition of the items I sell as accurately as I can so that I have a very happy buyer.
