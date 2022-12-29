FS: Meta Quest 2 256GB VR Headsets (Resident Evil 4 Bundle)

N

NobleX13

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,000
I have a pair of 256GB Meta Quest 2 VR headsets for sale. This is the holiday bundle that includes a download code in the box for Resident Evil 4. Brand new, factory-sealed.

Asking $325 shipped each.

PayPal F&F, Cash App, or Venmo accepted. Shipping will be via either USPS Priority Mail or UPS Ground depending on cost. Heatware: NobleX13

20221229_084423.jpg
 
