FS: Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard, Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Mint Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0 - $75 gifted/shipped
-Very mint. No box but will be well packaged. The white slide cover for the GPU cracked so I removed it. Does not affect GPU whatsoever. Will only come with screw set.
Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD - $80 gifted/shipped
-LNIB. Purchased around Christmas
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
Feel free to offer if buying more than one item.
Mint Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0 - $75 gifted/shipped
-Very mint. No box but will be well packaged. The white slide cover for the GPU cracked so I removed it. Does not affect GPU whatsoever. Will only come with screw set.
Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD - $80 gifted/shipped
-LNIB. Purchased around Christmas
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
Feel free to offer if buying more than one item.
Last edited: