FS: Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard, Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD

T

t2uciet

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2007
Messages
769
HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895

Mint Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0 - $75 gifted/shipped
-Very mint. No box but will be well packaged. The white slide cover for the GPU cracked so I removed it. Does not affect GPU whatsoever. Will only come with screw set.

Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD - $80 gifted/shipped
-LNIB. Purchased around Christmas

Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed

Feel free to offer if buying more than one item.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top