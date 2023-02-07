FS: Meraki WiFi, PoE switch, Range Extender, Uplift desk extension

💡 Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware. Click to expand...

💰 I accept most payment methods, and I accept credit cards via Square. PayPal via F&F only. Click to expand...

🏷️ See something you like? I will beat any price. Propose a combo! Click to expand...

$129 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch

$79 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)

$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)

$17 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)

With its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.