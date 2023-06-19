FS: Meraki MX68 and MR36 HW

E

ExplodingTaco

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 5, 2005
Messages
2,238
These just came off licensing and I dont get free licenses anymore since I moved jobs so moved over to a different FW and Ubiquiti APs for my house. As such these are for sale. They will need licenses so that is the real expense. Mounting HW is included with the AP.

MX68: $225 Shipped
MR36 $125 Shipped

Both: $300 Shipped

Heat is "Bigair" but its been a while since I actually asked for a review.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top