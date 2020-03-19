FS: Mechanical Keyboards: Logitech G Pro, HyperX FPS Pro, Massdrop CTRL, & Cooler Master Masterkeys S RGB

Payment via PayPal; shipping included in price. PM me with any questions. Heatware Link
Logitech G Pro - Brand new sealed in-box; Romer GX Blue Switches; RGB Lighting Photo $80 shipped
HyperX FPS Pro - Brand new sealed in-box; Cherry MX Red Switches; Red LED Lighting Photo $60 shipped
Massdrop CTRL - Used, but like-new condition, has minor scratches on the bottom; Kalih Box Red Switches; RGB Lighting. DOES NOT COME w/ KEY CAPS Photo $130 shipped
Cooler Master Masterkeys S - Used, but like-new condition; Cherry MX Red Switches; Red LED Lighting Photo $100 shipped
