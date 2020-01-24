FS: Maximus Formula X, EVGA 1000w PSU, NH-D15

Heatware Fedex ground to US confirmed address for shipping Paypal Don't need any trades at this time. Pricing firm. Selling because just switched to SFF. I don't need to sell, if they don't, I will probably store them for when I switch from SFF to ATX build in the future. Buy more than one and I'll knock off $15 the total price. EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G2 80+ Gold Power supply- Bought in July 2017 from Amazon and will include the invoice. Has every single cable and accessory included. No weird noises at all, just switched to SFF so no longer need. - $85 shipped {} {} ASUS ROG Maximus Formula X Z370 - Got from Amazon June 2018 as an open box from Amazon, will include receipt. it was pretty much brand new when I got it. Still has plastic on. Only blemish is where my GPU was sitting on the heatsink, subtle dent and few scratches (Picture included). Also there's one accessory missing, an RGB extension cable. Every other accessory is included, even the coaster is included! - $180 shipped {} {} {} {} Noctua NH-D15 - Got from Amazon June this year, so only about 5 months old. Will include receipt. Amazon shipped it to me in the original box so there's Amazon tape over the box if you care about that sort of thing. Includes all accessories. - $60 shipped SOLD {} {}