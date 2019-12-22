FS: Matrix PowerWatch 2 $250

I have a Matrix PowerWatch 2 barely used I'm selling for $250 ($500 retail value) {} https://www.powerwatch.com/products/powerwatch-2 I will be honest. I wore it for a few minutes and the features were not as robust as my Android Wear OS watch, and the screen was dim, so it won't work for what I wanted it for. Read up on it, it is body heat powered, never needs charging. If you only need the time and some basic fitness tracking, it does do that. You can even get notifications, but it is much more limited (for example, you cannot reply, images in messages don't show on the watch, etc.). For the price, Wear OS is much more fully featured. But maybe you are an outdoor person, or go on trips a lot, and like the no charging aspect. It does feel like a quality product, just not for me. Cheers.