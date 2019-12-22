FS: Matrix PowerWatch 2 $250

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by cybereality, Dec 8, 2019.

  1. Dec 8, 2019 #1
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,881
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    I have a Matrix PowerWatch 2 barely used I'm selling for $250 ($500 retail value)

    upload_2019-12-8_18-19-51.png

    https://www.powerwatch.com/products/powerwatch-2

    I will be honest. I wore it for a few minutes and the features were not as robust as my Android Wear OS watch, and the screen was dim, so it won't work for what I wanted it for. Read up on it, it is body heat powered, never needs charging. If you only need the time and some basic fitness tracking, it does do that. You can even get notifications, but it is much more limited (for example, you cannot reply, images in messages don't show on the watch, etc.). For the price, Wear OS is much more fully featured. But maybe you are an outdoor person, or go on trips a lot, and like the no charging aspect. It does feel like a quality product, just not for me. Cheers.
     
    Last edited: Dec 15, 2019
    cybereality, Dec 8, 2019
    cybereality, Dec 8, 2019
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Dec 15, 2019 #2
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,881
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Price drop to $250.
     
    cybereality, Dec 15, 2019
    cybereality, Dec 15, 2019
    #2
    SamirD likes this.
  3. Dec 22, 2019 at 10:36 PM #3
    ShepsCrook

    ShepsCrook [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,129
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2003
    I recieved mine as well and thought the same thing, I will say this, the build quality is nice and it's not as heavy as I thought it would be.

    The app is well made and they are making frequent firmware updates/enhancements. Good luck with your sale and a free bump.
     
    ShepsCrook, Dec 22, 2019 at 10:36 PM
    ShepsCrook, Dec 22, 2019 at 10:36 PM
    #3
    cybereality likes this.