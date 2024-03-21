FS: Massdrop X Fostex TH-X00 Mahogany Headphones

discobiscuits

Feb 21, 2007
431
Selling these cans as they've been sitting in storage for quite a while now as I seldom use them anymore (mainly use HD6XX and various IEMs now.) Performs flawlessly with only minor issues below:
  • Left earcup holder piece screw is loose and has been zip-tied to secure it. Right earcup holder is fine. There are replacement parts available online, I just never got around to it as zip ties did the job fine and I had no comfort issues with the minor lack of flexibility on that side.
  • Right earcup has a minor scuff/dent after falling due to piece coming loose (see pictures.)
  • Headband shows minor wear towards the middle from normal usage.
  • Cable is original and in perfect condition.
If you're a fan of bass-heavy headphones like the DT770, these should definitely be up your alley. It's a lot easier to power than my Sennheisers but definitely benefits from proper amplification nonetheless. Comfort is amazing despite the bulky nature and pairing it with these AutoEQ settings really balanced them out while maintaining that excellent low-end presence.

Looking for $260 + shipping (USPS Priority, CONUS only.)

Let me know where it'll be shipping to and I'll get a quote sent to you (should only be $10-15.)
Any payment method without fees is acceptable (Zelle/Paypal F&F/Cash/Venmo)

Heatware

Thanks for looking!
 

