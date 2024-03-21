FS: Massdrop X Fostex TH-X00 Mahogany Headphones

discobiscuits
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2007
- Messages
- 431
Selling these cans as they've been sitting in storage for quite a while now as I seldom use them anymore (mainly use HD6XX and various IEMs now.) Performs flawlessly with only minor issues below:
Looking for $260 + shipping (USPS Priority, CONUS only.)
Let me know where it'll be shipping to and I'll get a quote sent to you (should only be $10-15.)
Any payment method without fees is acceptable (Zelle/Paypal F&F/Cash/Venmo)
Heatware
Thanks for looking!
- Left earcup holder piece screw is loose and has been zip-tied to secure it. Right earcup holder is fine. There are replacement parts available online, I just never got around to it as zip ties did the job fine and I had no comfort issues with the minor lack of flexibility on that side.
- Right earcup has a minor scuff/dent after falling due to piece coming loose (see pictures.)
- Headband shows minor wear towards the middle from normal usage.
- Cable is original and in perfect condition.
Looking for $260 + shipping (USPS Priority, CONUS only.)
Let me know where it'll be shipping to and I'll get a quote sent to you (should only be $10-15.)
Any payment method without fees is acceptable (Zelle/Paypal F&F/Cash/Venmo)
Heatware
Thanks for looking!
Attachments
-
s-l1600 (8).jpg178 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600 (7).jpg268.6 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600 (6).jpg150.9 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600 (5).jpg273.9 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600 (4).jpg226.6 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600 (3).jpg192 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600 (2).jpg173.7 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600 (1).jpg196.7 KB · Views: 0
-
s-l1600.jpg230.7 KB · Views: 0