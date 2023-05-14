FS: Magic Keyboard iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd - 6th gen); Keychron K3 Pro keyboard

I've got 2 items for sale today...

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd gen - 6th gen)
It's less than a year old and works perfectly. Has some scuff marks on the bottom (see pics). Since getting an M2 Air, I never use the MK with my iPad Pro which has become just an overly expensive content consumption device. My MK includes the original box and accessories.

$200 shipped USPS/FedEx

My Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for PayPal or questions

ipad.png

PXL_20230514_162603669.jpg
PXL_20230514_162820926.jpg
PXL_20230514_162911428.jpg
PXL_20230514_162943558.jpg
PXL_20230514_163031618.jpg


Keychron K3 Pro (Gateron Blue low-profile switches, white LEDs)
Brand new, never used. Opened only to take pics. This one is the result of a shipping error by Keychron. I ordered a K7 Pro, but they shipped the K3 Pro. I probably would keep it, but I'm not a Blue switch guy. For typing, gimme the Browns! Keychron said I could keep the K3 since return shipping to China would cost them nearly as much as the keyboard. Not bad customer service. They're also sending a K7 Pro, so I'm good.

$85 shipped USPS/FedEx

Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for PayPal or questions

PXL_20230514_161709659.jpg
PXL_20230514_161759340.jpg
 
