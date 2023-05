FS: Magic Keyboard iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd - 6th gen); Keychron K3 Pro keyboard

$200 shipped USPS/FedEx

$85 shipped USPS/FedEx

I've got 2 items for sale today...It's less than a year old and works perfectly. Has some scuff marks on the bottom (see pics). Since getting an M2 Air, I never use the MK with my iPad Pro which has become just an overly expensive content consumption device. My MK includes the original box and accessories.My Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77 PM for PayPal or questionsBrand new, never used. Opened only to take pics. This one is the result of a shipping error by Keychron. I ordered a K7 Pro, but they shipped the K3 Pro. I probably would keep it, but I'm not a Blue switch guy. For typing, gimme the Browns! Keychron said I could keep the K3 since return shipping to China would cost them nearly as much as the keyboard. Not bad customer service. They're also sending a K7 Pro, so I'm good.Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77 PM for PayPal or questions