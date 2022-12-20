  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Mag 340

MooCow

MooCow

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Apr 13, 2000
Messages
8,896
July 30th: Selling an item in the paid section: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-ex...-scope-rangefinder-other-accessories.2042650/


My Account is 2FA Enabled
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to?sort=trade_date-desc - I would appreciate my buyers to also have positive Heatware feedback from at least 2 years ago and recent forum posting activity as well, thank you! I will also willing to accept Bitcoin upon my discretion.





History of past sales with other [H]ardforum members!
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SOLD ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOLD: Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB air cooled $Sold on eBay
SOLD: Nvidia 2080Ti Founder's Edition air cooled $Sold on eBay
SOLD: Nvidia 2080 RTX Titan 24GB GDDR6 with EK Waterblock installed $Sold on eBay
FREE: Three HGST 2.5" SATA Laptop HDD's with low power on hours: Claimed!
SOLD: EKWB EK-Quantum Vector 2 FE RTX 4090 GPU Water Block, Nickel + Plexi $SOLD on eBay
SOLD: Seasonic SS-520FL Fanless 520 Watt Modular Power Supply [80 Plus Platinum]
SOLD: Nvidia 3090Fe (Founder's Edition) aiir cooled with Fuji Poly pads (on the back side)
SOLD: PSU: EVGA SUPERNOVA 1600 T2 PSU [80 Plus Titanium] Includes the Original Box, All Modular Cables, Power Cord, User Manual
SOLD: Motherboard / CPU / RAM Combo: ASUS Maximus VI Hero Motherboard / Intel i5 4670K (LGA1150) / 16GB RAM
SOLD: Motherboard / CPU / RAM Combo: Asus Prime H270-Pro Motherboard / Intel i7 7700 (non K) / Corsair Vengeance CMK16GX4M2A2400C14 DDR4 16GB (2x8GB Kit) / Two Samsung Polaris SM961 256GB m.2 NVMe drives / Windows 10 22H2 (Activated License) Includes Original box, User Manual, Asus Q Connector, Fanless Video card, I/O Backplate
SOLD: Nintendo Switch: MOD HAC-001 (-01) S/N XKW - Comes with Original Charger
FREE: 1 of 2 Intel Compute Sticks model STK1AW32SC + 32GB Micro SD Card >> Claimed!
FREE: 2 of 2 Model: Intel compute stick STCK1A32WFC + 32GB Micro SD Card >> Claimed!
SOLD: 14 Bitspower rotary 7/16th x 5/8th compression fittings bundle.
SOLD: MCP 655 standalone pump
SOLD: EVGA Supernova 1000 watt T2 PSU - 80 Plus Platinum
SOLD: Intel Core i9 7900x + 10 Core CPU. Socket 2066.
SOLD: ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No RAM). Comes in original box and accessories + EK-FB ASUS ROG R6E RGB Monoblock Nickel Plated
SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to Ducrider748
SOLD: Hardware Labs Black Ice Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to Ducrider748
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to Ducrider748
SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.
SOLD: ASUS Maximus VI Hero Motherboard + Intel i5 4670K (LGA1150) + 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) DDR3 RAM Kit F3-17000CL9Q-16GBZH
SOLD: EVGA SUPERNOVA 1600 T2 PSU [80 Plus Titanium] and Includes the Original Box, All Modular Cables, Special Power Cord and User Manual.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Listing more items soon! (I need to test and take pictures - PM me if you are interested about something in the list below so I will make it a priority and respond with an offer):
DJI Mavic Air Fly more Combo (Arctic White)
DJI Mavic Air 2
Swiftech MCP 655 pumps
Quad 120mm and 140mm Radiators
Nexigo 4k Webcam
 
Last edited:
Bump, combo deal for ASUS ROG APEX motherboard + i9 7900X CPU + EK monoblock
 
Bump - added PSU, Sold Intel 7900 / Asus ROG / Monoblock combo

Relisting PSU, I listed it for too low. (I paid over $300 for this new, sorry).
 
Last edited:
Bump - PSU Sold, adding Bitspower rotary compression fitting bundle
 
Would you sell just the 7700 by itself? I've got everything else, just looking to replace a dead 6700k.
 
Sorry, I'd rather sell the whole motherboard/cpu/ram combo as a set for now. Thanks for your interest!
 
Bump: Added two NVMe drives to first motherboard bundle with Windows 10 22H2 installed and Activated, price lowered for Assassin's Creed motherboard
 
9/18 bump. Updated Switch pics S/N.
 
Last edited:
Bump, lowered prices. Got credit card bills to pay. If anyone has any tips on lower interest rates (15 month deferred interest balance transfers?) please DM me on what a good debt payment strategy would be. Credit score is 740 FICO.
 
bump ... the H270 setup might be a nice upgrade for my church's office computer ... hmmmm
 
ThreeDee said:
bump ... the H270 setup might be a nice upgrade for my church's office computer ... hmmmm
Click to expand...
If you need a work video card (non gaming), I can try to include one with the bundle. Just let me know what kind of outputs you need (HDMI / DP) and I'll see what I have. I think because its a non K series CPU, it doesn't have support onboard video output. I could be wrong though. Let me know anyway!
 
Last edited:
MooCow said:
If you need a work video card (non gaming), I can try to include one with the bundle. Just let me know what kind of outputs you need (HDMI / DP) and I'll see what I have. I think because its a non K series CPU, it doesn't have support onboard video output. I could be wrong though. Let me know anyway!
Click to expand...
Ah, right on. Well let's go ahead and do this then 😎

They run 2 small HDMI monitors but I have DP and DVI to HDMI cables to make whatever work.
 
Nintendo Switch sold today!

CLAIMED Today: Free Intel Compute Stick Model STCK1A32WFC (just pay shipping): https://hardforum.com/threads/the-h...ebies-thread.1275498/page-283#post-1045982168

1730222091255.png
 
Last edited:
Bump - added two items:
EK 4090Fe GPU water block (for original Nvidia design)
Nvidia 2080 Ti GPU with EK Water block installed.
Lowered price on fanless PSU.
 
Sold Seasonic Fanless PSU
Moved EK 4090Fe water block to eBay (and was sold @ $229)
 
Last edited:
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top