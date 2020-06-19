FS: Macbook Pro Retina /w Touch Bar, i5, 8GB Ram, 256GB SSD, Office 2019, Dock

BrownThunder
Selling a 2016 Macbook Pro Retina /w Touchbar, 2016 model /w 4 Thunderbolt ports, 2.9GHZ Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB Ram, Office 2019 Home and Business, and a USB-C Hub.
Battery replaced, has only 15 cycles. Keyboard also replaced with the good one, under AppleCare. Scratches on bottom as pictured, otherwise great condition from pet and smoke free home.
Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Business installed, includes Word, Powerpoint, Excel, and Outlook. - https://www.amazon.com/Microsoft-Office-Business-Windows-Download/dp/B07H4X8QF4
Targus USB-C charger included and Totu USB-C hub that adds USB 3.0 and 2.0 Ports, MicroSD, SD, and HDMI..
Only asking $825 shipped for the whole bundle, shipped with tracking and insurance.
Heatware : BrownThunder
eBay: BrownThund3r
Paypal/Google Wallet/Zelle/Venmo :
barrettgene with gmail dotcom