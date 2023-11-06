[FS] MacBook Pro (2019, 16") & NVIDIA QUADRO RTX 4000

theacoustician
For sale only, no trades
All prices include shipping to the lower 48 via UPS GROUND. Willing to ship elsewhere, different shippers, different levels of service, but you'll pay whatever extra that comes to.
Prefer fee-free payments, but willing to accept fee based payment ... you will pay the surcharge for the fee.
Thanks for looking.
- 2019 MacBook Pro, 2.6 Ghz Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M w. 4GB GDDR6, 512GB SSD. Has some light scuffing on the outside top lid, but functions flawlessly. This was bought for a project that required cross platform compatibility and it never got off the ground. The most computing it ever really saw was when I reformatted it to sell it and get it off my desk. Still has original box, but no power supply because the power brick was DOA. mbp1 mbp2 mbp3 mbp4 $500
- NVIDIA QUADRO RTX 4000. Model 699-5G160-0500-810 X . 8GB RAM. Bought for the same project as the MBP, never installed in any server. Never turned on and I don't have a way to test it. I would assume it's fine since it's never been used. Lost the original box, but it's been sitting sealed in a static bag for over a year now. Only taken out for the picture proof -> quadro1 quadro2 $350
