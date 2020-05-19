FS: Macbook Pro 2016

L

Lazer1337

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2016
Messages
264
Looking to sell my current setup due to tough times.

Laptop Specs:
2016 MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch 2.9ghz i7 16gb 1TB ssd Radeon Pro 460 4gb (Originally refurbished from Apple) - $1350

Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 - Free with laptop purchase

Incase ICON Sleeve with Diamond Ripstop for MacBook Pro 15" - Free with laptop purchase


The laptop will be shipped in original packaging.


via PayPal. Shipping US only.

https://www.heatware.com/u/109681/to also have significant ebay selling reputation if needed.

Thanks!

IMG-0811.jpg Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 1.34.50 PM.PNG
Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 1.35.01 PM.PNG Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 1.35.33 PM.PNG
Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 1.35.45 PM.PNG Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 1.36.06 PM.PNG
 
Last edited:
