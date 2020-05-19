FS: Macbook Pro 2016 Bundle

Laptop Specs:

2016 MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch 2.9ghz i7 16gb 1TB ssd Radeon Pro 460 4gb (Originally refurbished from Apple)

Monitor:

LG Ultrafine 4k 21.5 (NOTE: this is not the recent release with dual thunderbolt 3, this is the original 21.5 with the single thunderbolt 3)

Peripherals:

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English - Space Gray

Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2

Incase ICON Sleeve with Diamond Ripstop for MacBook Pro 15"- Thunderbolt (USB-C)

Laptop USB-C Charger

Keyboard lightning Charger



The laptop, keyboard, and monitor all have original packaging and will be included with shipment.

Would like to send this out as a bundle. Asking $2,000 OBO via PayPal. Shipping US only. Please have considerable heat/ebay reputation.