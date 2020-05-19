FS: Macbook Pro 2016 Bundle

Lazer1337

Feb 1, 2016
Looking to sell my current setup due to tough times. Everything pictured is what you will receive (except the mouse, I'm keeping that).

Laptop Specs:
2016 MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch 2.9ghz i7 16gb 1TB ssd Radeon Pro 460 4gb (Originally refurbished from Apple)

Monitor:
LG Ultrafine 4k 21.5 (NOTE: this is not the recent release with dual thunderbolt 3, this is the original 21.5 with the single thunderbolt 3)

Peripherals:
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English - Space Gray
Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2
Incase ICON Sleeve with Diamond Ripstop for MacBook Pro 15"- Thunderbolt (USB-C)
Laptop USB-C Charger
Keyboard lightning Charger

The laptop, keyboard, and monitor all have original packaging and will be included with shipment.

Would like to send this out as a bundle. Asking $2,000 OBO via PayPal. Shipping US only. Please have considerable heat/ebay reputation.

https://www.heatware.com/u/109681/to also have significant ebay selling reputation if needed.

Thanks!

