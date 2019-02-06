FS: MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - 2.6GHz 6-core i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD - $600 SHIPPED

rw3

rw3

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2001
Messages
1,954
Heatware - rw3
PayPal - ryan.w.gregg@gmail.com

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - Space Gray - $600 SHIPPED
- No AppleCare+
- Updated macOS Sonoma 14.2.1
- 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7
- 16GB 2666MHz DDR4
- 512GB Apple PCIe SSD
- Battery Health - 91.1% FCC with 84 Cycles

MacBook Pro will not come in the original box or shipping box. Shipping box will be specific to shipping laptops.

96W USB-C AC Adapter and 2m Apple OEM USB-C Charging Cable are included.

Pictures coming soon...

PRICE - $600 SHIPPED
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top