FS: MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - 2.6GHz 6-core i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD - $550 SHIPPED

rw3
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2001
- Messages
- 1,960
Heatware - rw3
PayPal - [email protected]
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - Space Gray - $550 SHIPPED
- No AppleCare+
- Updated macOS Sonoma 14.2.1
- 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB VRAM
- 16GB 2666MHz DDR4
- 512GB Apple PCIe SSD
- Battery Health - 91.1% FCC with 84 Cycles
MacBook Pro will not come in the original box or shipping box. Shipping box will be specific to shipping laptops.
96W USB-C AC Adapter and 2m Apple OEM USB-C Charging Cable are included.
PRICE - $550 SHIPPED
PayPal - [email protected]
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - Space Gray - $550 SHIPPED
- No AppleCare+
- Updated macOS Sonoma 14.2.1
- 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB VRAM
- 16GB 2666MHz DDR4
- 512GB Apple PCIe SSD
- Battery Health - 91.1% FCC with 84 Cycles
MacBook Pro will not come in the original box or shipping box. Shipping box will be specific to shipping laptops.
96W USB-C AC Adapter and 2m Apple OEM USB-C Charging Cable are included.
PRICE - $550 SHIPPED
Attachments
Last edited: