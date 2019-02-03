FS: MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - 2.3GHz i9, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD (Silver) - $900 SHIPPED

rw3
[H]ard|Gawd
- Feb 21, 2001
- 1,949
Heatware - rw3
PayPal - ryan.w.gregg@gmail.com
This was purchased back in April and it is no longer needed. It is in excellent condition. It has a matte clear Slickwraps "skin" on it. It is free of any dents, dings, or large scratches. Display is free of any and all delamination and has no marks or scratches present. Hinges are tight and hold the display well.
Specifications
Silver
2.3GHz Core i9
16GB of DDR4 2666MHz
1TB PCIe SSD
Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB GDDR5 VRAM
Fresh Install of macOS Ventura 13.4
Shipping in Original Box with Original Outer Shipping Box
96W USB-C Adapter & 2m USB-C Charging Cable Included
$900 SHIPPED
Pictures coming soon...
MVVM2LL/A
