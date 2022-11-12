FS: MacBook Pro 15 inch, Samsung Odyssey+ HMD, Home Networking Gear (Updated 11/14)

$450

Hello! I’m selling several things I have been holding on to for too long. Prefer PayPal F&F.This is the base 15” model with Touch Bar, 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM.The upper casing (keyboard, speakers, battery, touchpad) has been replaced by Apple under warranty. It does NOT have the original 2016 keyboard, but the revised 2018+ variant (much better). Battery health is also quite good, 176 cycles.This machine has been babied. It has a couple exterior scratches, one that is deeper on the corner (see photos) but honestly is in great shape. Display is almost perfect. Everything works as expected. It will come wiped with latest supported OS.Will include original box and AC adapter. Must have good Heatware. Mine is under Liquid_Static.Outstanding VR headset with OLED screen (90 Hz), inside-out tracking, custom WMR controllers, mechanical IPD adjustment. This is probably the best WMR headset that was ever made and a great introduction to VR. Connects via HDMI and USB. Will include headset and 2 controllers.Used as my personal router for several years, works great, just upgraded to something faster. That being said this thing is a beast and custom firmware support is outstanding. Will come with AC adapter, latest version of factory firmware.Tried this system before centering on a Ubiquiti setup. Will include both units and AC adapters, will update to latest version of factory firmware.