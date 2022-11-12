FS: MacBook Pro 15 inch 256GB Space Grey (Touch Bar, 2016)

Hello! I’m selling my Space Grey 2016 MacBook Pro. This is the base 15” model with Touch Bar, 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM.

The upper casing (keyboard, speakers, battery, touchpad) has been replaced by Apple under warranty. It does NOT have the original 2016 keyboard, but the revised 2018+ variant (much better). Battery health is also quite good, 176 cycles.

This machine has been babied. It has a couple exterior scratches, one that is deeper on the corner (see photos) but honestly is in great shape. Display is almost perfect. Everything works as expected. It will come wiped with latest supported OS.

Will include original box and AC adapter. Must have good Heatware. Mine is under Liquid_Static.

$450 shipped via PayPal F&F.
 

