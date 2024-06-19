  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Macbook Pro 14", iPad Mini & Pro 13" M1, Watch S8, Razer peripherals, fans

F

flotz

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 12, 2015
Messages
1,035
Howdy folks,

I have some items that I'm looking to part ways with:
  • Apple Macbook Pro 14" M3 Pro. Mint condition. $1100+Shipping.
    • 18GB Memory
    • 512GB Storage
    • Silver
    • Comes with box & charger
    • Part no: MRX63LL/A
    • Pictures coming soon
    • I will throw in a S4 Apple watch Stainless steel watch with the purchase for free.
  • Gigabyte B650M Gaming Plus Wifi. $90 Shipped CONUS. Special price if bought with RAM kit below: $140 Shipped CONUS. PENDING
    • Was intended for troubleshooting a X670E motherboard, ended up not needing it.
    • BNIB
  • Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 2x16GB 6000MHz CL36. $70 Shipped CONUS.
    • Was also similarly intended for troubleshooting purposes, ended up not needing it.
    • Black, BNIB
  • iPad Pro 13", M1, 128GB, Black, Wi-Fi only. Mint condition. $575 Shipped
    • Comes with blue Apple Folio cover & Apple Pencil (2nd gen) that attaches & charges magnetically
    • Pictures.
  • iPad Mini 6th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi only. $250 Shipped.
    • Has some damage on bottom right corner.
    • Pictures coming soon.
  • Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum, 45mm, Black. Comes with BNIB Midnight M/L band seen in pictures. $110+Shipping CONUS.
  • Razer Seiren v3 Chroma Microphone. Black. Mint condition. Used <10hrs. $60 Shipped CONUS.
    • Thought I'd enjoy using a standalone mic, turned out I prefer a headset because I walk/move around the place a lot.
    • Pictures
  • Razer Basilisk v3 Pro. Black. Mint condition. Used < 10hrs. $60 Shipped CONUS. PENDING
    • A little too heavy for my liking otherwise the shape is amazing. I've switched to a Logitech GPX Superlight 2.
    • The thumb button was getting in the way for me.
    • Will post pictures soon.
  • Razer Audio Mixer. Mint condition. $70 Shipped CONUS.
    • Comes with mixer and usbc cable.
    • Was not able to use it the way I thought I would be; ended up going with a PCPanel instead
  • Razer Huntsman v3 TKL KB in white. $80 Shipped CONUS.
    • Comes with wrist rest & cable. I think I have OG box somewhere as well.
  • Arctic F14 PWM PST Case Fan x2. $15 as long as it's bought with another item.
    • White, BNIB
SOLD Items:

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB, Natural Titanium, Unlocked. $750 shipped CONUS.
    • 98% Battery Capacity, cycle count: 246. Kept at 80% limit unless traveling.
    • Comes with a case.
    • Selling as I upgraded to a 16 Pro.
  • I have somehow gotten lucky with a PNY 5080 off of Amazon a month ago, showed up today. A good friend of mine snagged a 5080FE for me in the meantime so this one is getting passed on to [H].
    I have only opened the cardboard shipping box, GPU box itself is still sealed for next owner. $1284+shipping costs is what I am looking for the 5080. Please let me know if this breaks FS/T Rules SOLD
  • Loque Ghost S1 Case in Limestone. $130 Shipped CONUS.
    • Includes medium top hat in Ash and an AIO bracket/shroud.
  • EVGA 1600W supernova T2. BNIB. $320 shipped CONUS
    • Picture
  • iPad Pro 11" M1, Wi-Fi. 128GB. Gray. Mint Condition. $450+Shipping CONUS.
    • Comes with an Apple blue folio cover & Apple pencil usbc(not pictured yet), as well as a Brydge Bluetooth keyboard/trackpad.
  • Xbox Series X. $300 + $50 for shipping CONUS. I will cover the remaining shipping cost if it's over $50. Whatever surplus from the shipping cost will be refunded to the buyer.
    • Will come with 1 2 very lightly used white Series X controllers and a BNIB white Series X controller.
  • Lenovo Legion Go. 512GB model. $450 + shipping CONUS
  • PlayStation Portal. $200 shipped CONUS.
    • Comes with this carrying case.




Let me know if you have any questions.

All prices are net (fee-less payments ONLY) & OBO. Paypal F&F or Zelle.

Please let me know if you would like to pay with a different method besides the one listed above.
I am more than happy to send you videos or have a FaceTime/video call to show you that all items are in perfect working condition.

Thank you.
Heat is in my sig. 100% positive, 70+ and counting
 
Last edited:
Up to the top. Buyitbuyitbuyitbuyit.

I can't save myself so someone needs to do it for me.
 
  • Like
Reactions: flotz
like this
Bumparoo.

Please buy my stuff so I can afford to make more financially bad decisions
 
bump for looking. Might be interest in the iPad if its avail when i am back in the US next week ...
 
Bump. Help my RTX 5090 dreams get a step closer to reality.
 
I have a gmktec k6, with two 2.5gpbs Ethernet ports. 7840hs, barebones mini PC. $280 shipped. Overkill for a router 😅
 
  • Like
Reactions: flotz
like this
flotz said:
Howdy folks,

Looking to get my hands on a NUC w/ 2x ethernet ports. Dabbling with building my own router with the end goal of hosting my own cloud amongst other things.
Also looking for a 7800X3D, SFX PSU, 2x32GB DDR5 6000MT CL30 RAM.
Click to expand...
I have a 7800X3D available for $350. SOLD
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: flotz
like this
IMO a NUC for a home firewall is overkill and too expensive. There are much cheaper and believe it or not more flexible options that you should consider.
 
  • Like
Reactions: flotz
like this
Would you be able to return the card if it had missing rops? It looks like this card model was one of those cited as being potentially effected.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Would you be able to return the card if it had missing rops? It looks like this card model was one of those cited as being potentially effected.
Click to expand...
I could open the box & install the card to verify the ROPS if that's a deal breaker for you.

It's from amazon so I doubt I'll have any issues returning the card if it's missing any ROPS.
 
Bump, looking for an ATX AM5 motherboard, since my ITX plans have shifted.
 
