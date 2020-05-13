FS: MacBook Pro 13 i5 8GB 128GB Mid 2019 MUHQ2LL/A | Asus RT-AC86U router

Hi all,
Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar MUHQ2LL/A Mid 2019 13.3" Laptop Computer - Silver. Core i5; 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD. Two tiny bents on corner, but other than that, pretty good with no other damage or scratch. Please refer to the pictures below. I am also including clear slim hard shell Link. $ 980 shipped OBO.
ASUS RT-AC86U - Used for about a year. Other than a box is pretty beaten, it works perfectly well and looks clean. Includes all paperworks, anatenna and adapter in a retail box. $ 150 shipped OBO
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition - SOLD
Thanks!
Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar MUHQ2LL/A Mid 2019 13.3" Laptop Computer - Silver. Core i5; 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD. Two tiny bents on corner, but other than that, pretty good with no other damage or scratch. Please refer to the pictures below. I am also including clear slim hard shell Link. $ 980 shipped OBO.
ASUS RT-AC86U - Used for about a year. Other than a box is pretty beaten, it works perfectly well and looks clean. Includes all paperworks, anatenna and adapter in a retail box. $ 150 shipped OBO
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition - SOLD
Thanks!
Last edited: