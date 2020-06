FS: MacBook Pro 13 Early 2015, RAM, Laptop HDD

HP Pavilion QHD IPS Freesync Monitor $150:

https://www.amazon.com/HP-27q-Pavilion-Monitor-Silver/dp/B075SV7P3Q/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=hp+qhd&qid=1592405330&sr=8-3

Selling some more stuff that I don't use anymore. Everything listed is like new. Images available upon request to your cell phone or whatever method you fancy.All prices include shipping. Prices are flexible, send me any offers.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/54669/to MacBook Pro 13" Base 2015: $600 (In like new condition, has zero scratches and has been repasted. Also including a fintech NVME SSD adapter so you can upgrade the SSD).Apple Magic Keyboard: $50 (Will include a lighting adapter so you can charge it too).1TB Toshiba 2.5" 7mm HDD (Was pulled from PS4 Pro since I upgraded it to SSD): $308GB DDR4 2666Mhz: $20. BNIB from Dell. Model #: SNP5H5PWC/8GB. Has heatsink.