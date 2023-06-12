FS MacBook Air M1 8/256 silver

zero2dash
Apple MacBook Air M1 8 GB / 256 GB SSD Silver - $600 obo
Very good condition, has a minor nick on the bottom lid but you really have to look to see it. Does not come with box but includes generic charger and new cable. 179 battery cycles. No iCloud lock, factory reset and ready for its new owner.
