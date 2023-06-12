FS MacBook Air M1 8/256 silver

zero2dash

zero2dash

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
6,088
Timestamps:

Apple MacBook Air M1 8 GB / 256 GB SSD Silver - $600 obo

Very good condition, has a minor nick on the bottom lid but you really have to look to see it. Does not come with box but includes generic charger and new cable. 179 battery cycles. No iCloud lock, factory reset and ready for its new owner.
 
