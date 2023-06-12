FS MacBook Air M1 8/256 silver, lots of PC hardware

All prices are OBO and include shipping from High Ridge, MO 63049 except the cases which are local only (for now)



Apple MacBook Air M1 8 GB / 256 GB SSD Silver - $550

Very good condition, has a minor nick on the bottom lid but you really have to look to see it. Does not come with box but includes generic charger and new cable. 179 battery cycles. No iCloud lock, factory reset and ready for its new owner.



AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 3.4 GHz 16-Core Processor - $400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHz 6-Core Processor - $120

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor - $80

All include box and stock HSF



Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler - $100

Includes box and all mounting hardware and accessories



Vetroo V5 52 CFM CPU Cooler - $20

New in box.



Gigabyte X570 AORUS ELITE WIFI ATX AM4 Motherboard - $120

ASRock B550 Steel Legend ATX AM4 Motherboard - $100

Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AC ATX AM4 Motherboard - $120

All include box and accessories.



Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory - $120 each (have 2 kits)

XPG DDR4 D50 RGB 16 GB (2x8 GB) 3600MHz PC4-28800 U-DIMM 288-Pins Desktop Memory CL18-22-22 Kit White (AX4U36008G18I-DW50) - $45 each (have 2 kits)

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory - $40 each (have 2 kits)

Crucial Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model CP2K16G4DFRA32A - $60

All include original packaging.



ADATA Premium SSD 1 TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD Up to 6,100 MB/s (APSFG-1T-CSUS) - $50

Includes unused heatsink.



Gigabyte GAMING OC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Video Card - $700

MSI VENTUS 3X PLUS OC GeForce RTX 3080 12GB LHR 12 GB Video Card - $500

Both include retail box. I'm the original owner and can help out with RMA if ever necessary.



Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case - $70

Montech AIR X White ATX Mid Tower Case - $40

Fractal Design Focus 2 ATX Mid Tower Case - $60

LOCAL ONLY

4000D is used but like new. Montech and Fractal are both NIB sealed.



Corsair RM750 750 White 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - $80

Corsair RM750e (2023) 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - $90

Light use on both, include box and all accessories/cables.