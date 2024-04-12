FS: Macbook Air M1 (2020)

As title states, this was bought for a dying relative while in hospice. As a result, it's not very used. Only cosmetic damage I see is some scratches where something must have been closed under the lid near the screen bezel. I will post pictures soon.
It's nice but I have no use for apple products.
I've wipe/reinstalled the OS. Created an account just to make sure everything was in order. Will wipe again upon request.
Does not come with AC adapter/charger. (Couldn't find after death) Comes with only the Laptop.
Model: A2337
Memory: 8 gb
Storage appears to be a 175 gb drive
Bought new for around 1k in the past year. Looking to get $500 for it.
Heatware: killdrith
