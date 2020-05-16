FS: Macbook Air Early 2014 13.3"

W

werrrd

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 17, 2005
Messages
174
Hi,

I'm selling my gf's used MBA early 2014, 13.3: model. CPU: I5-4260U, RAM: 4GB, Storage: 256 GB PCI-E SSD.

There is some cosmetic damage to all four corners (see attached photos) but otherwise runs great.
The battery was recently upgraded to this in March. Selling as is--$250.
IMG_20200516_213638.jpg
IMG_20200516_213658.jpg
IMG_20200516_213721.jpg
IMG_20200516_213729.jpg
IMG_20200516_213820.jpg
IMG_20200516_213851.jpg
 
