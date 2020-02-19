FS: Macbook Air (2019) Space Gray $ 800 | BNIB Kingston HyperX Predator RGB DDR4-2933 4x8GB $ 180

E

everydae

Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2002
Messages
612
Kingston HyperX DDR4 kit is brand new sealed.

Review for HyperX RAM

Macbook Air was used for about a month. Used hard clear case from day 1, and no sign of usage. Includes retail box with all paperwork and accessories. It's 8GB/128GB SSD model.

Prices are shipped and OBO.

PM is the best way to reach, thanks!

Sold: Ryzen 9 3950X
 
Last edited:
A

agentdomo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 29, 2011
Messages
211
Read that as $170 haha glws, might be back here soon when I decide to pull the trigger on my ryzen build
 
