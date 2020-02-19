FS: Macbook Air (2019) Space Gray $ 800 | BNIB Kingston HyperX Predator RGB DDR4-2933 4x8GB $ 180

Kingston HyperX DDR4 kit is brand new sealed.
Review for HyperX RAM
Macbook Air was used for about a month. Used hard clear case from day 1, and no sign of usage. Includes retail box with all paperwork and accessories. It's 8GB/128GB SSD model.
Prices are shipped and OBO.
PM is the best way to reach, thanks!
Sold: Ryzen 9 3950X
Review for HyperX RAM
Macbook Air was used for about a month. Used hard clear case from day 1, and no sign of usage. Includes retail box with all paperwork and accessories. It's 8GB/128GB SSD model.
Prices are shipped and OBO.
PM is the best way to reach, thanks!
Sold: Ryzen 9 3950X
Last edited: