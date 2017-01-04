FS: MacBook 12" (2017) | 1.4Ghz i7, 16GB Ram, 500GB SSD *EXCELLENT*

Cliff Couser
[H]ard|Gawd
MacBook 12" (2017) | 1.4Ghz i7, 16GB Ram, 500GB SSD *EXCELLENT*
In overall excellent condition.
100% working condition.
Used very little as a backup and in storage last five years.
CPU: 1.4Ghz Intel i7
Memory: 16GB
Storage: 500GB SSD
+ Screen in EXCELLENT CONDITION. NO marks or scratches
+ body is in EXCELLENT condition (small dent on corner where Audio port is located - see pic)
+ Battery charges to 100%
+ Comes with leather folio
** US$275 with FREE SHIPPING TO LOWER 48 via FedEx!! **
Let me know if any questions!
Thanks!
