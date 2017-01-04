  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: MacBook 12" (2017) | 1.4Ghz i7, 16GB Ram, 500GB SSD *EXCELLENT*

MacBook 12" (2017) | 1.4Ghz i7, 16GB Ram, 500GB SSD *EXCELLENT*

In overall excellent condition.

100% working condition.

Used very little as a backup and in storage last five years.

CPU: 1.4Ghz Intel i7
Memory: 16GB
Storage: 500GB SSD

+ Screen in EXCELLENT CONDITION. NO marks or scratches
+ body is in EXCELLENT condition (small dent on corner where Audio port is located - see pic)
+ Battery charges to 100%
+ Comes with leather folio

** US$275 with FREE SHIPPING TO LOWER 48 via FedEx!! **

Let me know if any questions!

Thanks!
 

