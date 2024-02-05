Fs: Mac Mini M2, AMD 7950X CPU, ASUS TUF 6800XT OC, Seasonic Plat1300W PSU,AMD 3600 CPU, Giga B650 Elite Mobo, Synology DS920+ NAS, B550 MSI Tomahawk

D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,988
Heatware: DreamerByDesign 100-0-0 100% positive

Terms
  • Shipping to US48 only.
  • Payment: PayPal F&F, Venmo, normal PayPal (for increased cost)
  • Must have some form of feedback, I will not sell to new accounts.
  • If shipping is included I choose the shipper
  • All shipping includes tracking
  • No trades. I am drastically downsizing my area for tech gear.
  • OBO WHEN indicated, otherwise price is rather firm. I don’t like wait for the last penny, I just sell at fair prices first come first serve.
  • I also have stuff listed locally, so this list can change frequently.
  • I ship within (2) business days max, usually daily
Everything is in good working order unless otherwise noted.

Downsizing my tech area, making room for a newborn this year.

For Sale:
[updated 2-5-24] editing on mobile bear with me! Pictures coming soon!

  • Apple Mac Mini M2 - base model 8GB ram, 256 GB ssd, Silver in color. Bought directly from Apple. Comes with original box and power cord. Mint condition. I believe still under Apple warranty. $425 shipped

  • AMD 7950x AM5 CPU - comes with retail box. Never overclocked, works excellent. I bought it new, it was under a 360 AIO for a few months. $400 shipped with retail box

  • Asus TUF 6800XT OC 16GB gpu- Includes original box and packaging. Works excellent. Vbios was updated to newest a few months ago. Low hours, great card. Built like a tank. I went to a ITX/SFF build that is gpu-less, so this needs to be sold. $350 shipped

  • SYNOLOGY DS920+ , upgraded to 12 GB ram, and all original box
  • - upgraded to 12 GB of ram
  • 4 bay disk less, excellent condition with the original box and packaging. This is the desirable 4 bay model that has the Intel processor that transcodes Plex like a beast. Newer AMD based 4 bay models cannot do this. Chances are you know this model if you are looking for it. Supports M.2 NVME caching (2 bays under unit)
  • $625 shipped includes 8GB ram upgrade (total 12gb) and all original packaging.

  • Seasonic Prime Platinum 1300W power supply with 12v Nvidia Seasonic Cable- Box says 13 year warranty. It’s a beast. Never had a single issue. Includes all original cables also, documentation and velvet Seasonic pouch. Has original box, but the outside is a bit tore up. Absolutely an excellent power supply. $215 shipped obo

  • AMD 3600 AM4 CPU with retail box and cooler - in excellent condition. Bought new from BestBuy. Includes original box and original cooler (never mounted the cooler). $75 shipped , or 60 shipped without the retail box or cooler (cpu only)

  • Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ATX Motherboard - This ran the 7950x no problem. Comes with box, a few sata cables, wireless antenna, etc. Not missing anything important. I bought it brand new from Microcenter. $120 shipped obo

  • MSI B550 Tomahawk Mobo- comes with original box and accessories. It may be missing a sata cable. Very stable motherboard. Says Ryzen 5000 ready on box, but the 5800x3d might need a bios update. I am a 3600 on it. Excellent board. $85 shipped obo

I will have pictures up soon, and more coming once this stuff starts to move. If you have any questions please just ask. Thanks for looking.
 
