FS: Mac Mini M1, RealSimulator FSSB-R3 Lighting

M1 Mac Mini w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Excellent condition, no dents or dings. Includes power cable and box.

$400 shipped CONUS


RealSimulator FSSB-R3

Mint condition and practically brand new. I bought this last September for my F-16 simulator and it's sweet. Shortly thereafter RS announced the Ultra variant and I decided I'd rather have that one.

Product Page

$450 $400 shipped CONUS.

With shipping and exchange rates these cost about $600 to get in the US. I'm open to offers but I feel like the price is pretty fair.

My Heatware
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3315.JPG
    IMG_3315.JPG
    487.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3324.JPG
    IMG_3324.JPG
    346.4 KB · Views: 0
