FS: Mac Mini Late 2014 - 2x 256GB NVME SSDs

Trader05

For Sale:

Mac Mini 2014 - Core i5 2.6ghz - 8GB RAM - 1TB SSD (Samsung 860 EVO installed) - MacOS Monterey 12.7 is clean installed - $125 shipped

2x - Silicon Power 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 2280 SSD (SP256GBP34A60M28) - 100% Health - $17 shipped each, $30 for both

Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/VEy3JeT

LMK, thanks!
 
