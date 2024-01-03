FS: Mac Mini Late 2014 - 2x 256GB NVME SSDs

For Sale:
Mac Mini 2014 - Core i5 2.6ghz - 8GB RAM - 1TB SSD (Samsung 860 EVO installed) - MacOS Monterey 12.7 is clean installed - $125 shipped
2x - Silicon Power 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 2280 SSD (SP256GBP34A60M28) - 100% Health - $17 shipped each, $30 for both
Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/VEy3JeT
LMK, thanks!
Mac Mini 2014 - Core i5 2.6ghz - 8GB RAM - 1TB SSD (Samsung 860 EVO installed) - MacOS Monterey 12.7 is clean installed - $125 shipped
2x - Silicon Power 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 2280 SSD (SP256GBP34A60M28) - 100% Health - $17 shipped each, $30 for both
Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/VEy3JeT
LMK, thanks!
Last edited: