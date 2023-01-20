FS: M1 Max MacBook Pro 16 Silver | Sony A7IV Bundle | LG G2 77in OLED

Everything below is in excellent condition. All pricing includes shipping (UPS or FedEx insured with signature required) and any fees (unless you use a credit card that adds more fees). I will add some pictures later, the boxes are in storage.
I cannot accept Paypal, and I don't use crypto. I do take Zelle, Venmo, Cashapp, possibly others.
Heatware, https://www.heatware.com/u/67942/to
Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro. Only used it for editing with Final Cut Pro on my desk, so don't need the portability. Attached is a screenshot of the configuration, which is ~$3,500 new. It was bought from Best Buy and I am a total tech member which gives Apple Care, good until March 2024.
$2,700 shipped
Sony A7 IV mirrorless full frame camera body $2,500 new
28-70mm f3.5-5.6 OSS lens $400 new
20mm f1.8 G lens $900 new
14mm f1.8 G Master lens $1,600 new
Extra battery $80 new
Have a Joby mic I can toss in.
$4,000 shipped for bundle. Or I might part out the lenses for the right offers.
LG G2 Gallery Series OLED 77in TV. I am a professional certified calibrator and a TV reviewer. The TV is fully calibrated and like new condition, with original box, accessories and unused flush wall mount. This TV comes with a factory 5 year panel warranty, with around 4.5 years left.
I will deliver and help setup if you are within 6 or so hours of NE Ohio or close to where I cover for calibration tours (Chicago, NY, etc). Buying it new with tax and paying for a calibration would cost over $4,000.
$3,000 delivered (within 6 hours of me)
I cannot accept Paypal, and I don't use crypto. I do take Zelle, Venmo, Cashapp, possibly others.
Heatware, https://www.heatware.com/u/67942/to
Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro. Only used it for editing with Final Cut Pro on my desk, so don't need the portability. Attached is a screenshot of the configuration, which is ~$3,500 new. It was bought from Best Buy and I am a total tech member which gives Apple Care, good until March 2024.
$2,700 shipped
Sony A7 IV mirrorless full frame camera body $2,500 new
28-70mm f3.5-5.6 OSS lens $400 new
20mm f1.8 G lens $900 new
14mm f1.8 G Master lens $1,600 new
Extra battery $80 new
Have a Joby mic I can toss in.
$4,000 shipped for bundle. Or I might part out the lenses for the right offers.
LG G2 Gallery Series OLED 77in TV. I am a professional certified calibrator and a TV reviewer. The TV is fully calibrated and like new condition, with original box, accessories and unused flush wall mount. This TV comes with a factory 5 year panel warranty, with around 4.5 years left.
I will deliver and help setup if you are within 6 or so hours of NE Ohio or close to where I cover for calibration tours (Chicago, NY, etc). Buying it new with tax and paying for a calibration would cost over $4,000.
$3,000 delivered (within 6 hours of me)
Attachments
Last edited: