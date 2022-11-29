FS: M1 MacBook Air, Intel 12700k CPU, Gigabyte z690 Mobo, Corsair DDR4 3600 32GB, Corsair Fans

D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,750
2FA activated [H]
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/57196/to

Terms:
  • US48 shipping only
  • PayPal for payment
  • No trades currently
  • All items from a smoke free home and work as they should.
  • Shipping will come with tracking and insurance
  • Ships within a business day usually
  • I only ship to verified addresses. No P.O. Boxes
It’s that season. Upgrades happened and I need to move some gear that’s no longer being used. Pictures will be added in the next day or two.



Intel 12700k CPU- Never overclocked, no issues. No retail box, will ship in clamshell, anti static bag and boxed. $275 shipped Link for info

Apple MacBook M1 Air- m1 cpu, 8gb ram, 256gb ssd, 13.3” screen. Excellent condition. Used at home only. Comes with original box and original charger. $650 shipped obo Link for more info

Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X DDR4- motherboard only no original packaging. It does have the integrated I/O shield. BIOS IS UPDATED TO SUPPORT Intel 13 gen. Just updated!
$150 shipped obo Link for more info

Corsair Vengeance PRO DDR4 ram 2 x 16GB , C18 3600. Comes with original packaging.- Link to more info $95 shipped obo

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO Light Enhancement Kit - this is basically dummy ram that work with the above kit and is controlled by Corsair software. Rgb is controlled in icue just like normal ram. Link for more info $25 shipped, or $20 if shipped along with above ram.

More coming soon. Sorry for the formatting I am on mobile, it will be fixed soon.
 
Last edited:
