FS: M1 MacBook Air, Corsair LL120 triple fan kit,

Terms:
It’s that season. Upgrades happened and I need to move some gear that’s no longer being used. Pictures will be added in the next day or two.
Apple MacBook M1 Air- m1 cpu, 8gb ram, 256gb ssd, 13.3” screen. Excellent condition. Used at home only. Comes with original box and original charger. Silver color. Pictures soon.
Link for more info
$700 shipped
More coming soon
- US48 shipping only
- PayPal for payment
- No trades currently
- All items from a smoke free home and work as they should.
- Shipping will come with tracking and insurance
- Ships within a business day usually
- I only ship to verified addresses. No P.O. Boxes
