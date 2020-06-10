FS: LSI Logic SAS9305-16i 12Gb/s PCIe 3.0 SAS HBA

Zarathustra[H]
Alright,
Don't shop tired folks. I bought this one by accident, thinking I clicked on a different product.
It's in great shape, and works perfectly. I flashed the firmware to P16, so it is at the latest rev.
I paid $399. I'll let it go for $375. Trying to minimize my losses on this mistake.
To be clear, this is a host bus adapter or HBA. It uses LSI's IT mode firmware. It does not have hardware RAID functionality, but is pretty much the best choice out there for many software RAID solutions like ZFS, unRaid, BTRFS, etc.
Please let me know if you have any questions.
Here is my heat, if anyone still uses that!
