FS: LSI 9223-8i HBA, OEM DDR3/4

IBM LSI 9223-8i HBA w/ SATA Breakout Cable

$22 Shipped

Legit HBA pulled from an IBM server with a SATA Breakout cable supporting 4 connections. Great for a home built NAS. Works good like new.

RAM Singles & Kits

- $8 - 28

Shipped

$8

PC3L-12800S

$8

PC3-10600S

$10

PC3-10600S

$12

Samsung 4GB (1x4GB)

PC4-2400T-UC0-11

U0F4000741896C9AE8

$12 Micron 8GB (2x4GB)

PC3L-12800U

MT8KTF51264AZ-1G6P1

$12 SK Hynix 8GB (1x8GB) PC4-2133P-SEO-11 HMA41GS6AFR8N-TF

$22

Micron 16GB (2x8GB)

PC4-2666V

SA1 - 11 HMA81GS6JJR8N-VK

$25

PC3-12800u

Buy ALL the RAM I have above^ for $60 Shipped

Buy 2 or more and get 20% off the total

Buy 3 or more and get 30% off the total

Freebies with any purchase $15+

CaseMate Pixel 6 Pro case (BNIB)

ZAGG Glass XTR screen protector for 2021 5.4" iPhone (BNIB, corner of packaging torn)

