FS: Lots - ASUS 1440p 240-270hz, AKG 712 pro Headphones, X7 LE, Nighthawk Router

USMC2Hard4U

Apr 4, 2003
6,155
Back and forth from Detroit, MI (Current Location) and Tokyo Japan. Need to offload some stuff. Willing to negotiate if local &/or want multiple items. Pics attached but Can take more pics upon request, if needed.

For Sale: ASUS ROG XG27AQM 1440p 240Hz-270Hz Gaming Monitor + Power Brick, Displayport & HDMI Cables. Purchased from local Microcenter just over a year ago.
Asking $500 USD obo + Shipped. I will pay for shipping materials, however I dont have all of the retail packaging anymore. Will slow ship because it's heavy and expensive. Willing to do $400 USD for local pickup.

For Sale: AKG K712 PRO Headphones.
Asking $300 USD obo shipped. No retail packaging available.

For Sale: Soundblaster X7 Limited Edition higher watt version external USB DAC, power cord.
Asking $220 USD obo shipped. No retail packaging available.

For Sale: Audioquest Dragonfly Red USB DAC
Asking $110 USD obo shipped. No retail packaging available.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 WiFi 6 Router w/ 5gb LAN Port
Asking $200 USD obo shipped. No retail packaging available.

Netgear SX10 Gaming Managed Switch (8x 1gb, 2x 10gb)
Asking $80 USD obo shipped. No retail packaging available.

DDR4 SO-DIMM 32GB (2x16) Forza Neo CL22
Asking $60 USD obo shipped.

DDR4 SO-DIMM 32GB (2x16) GSkill Ripjaws CL18 XMP F4-3200C18S-16GRS
Asking $100 USD obo shipped

1TB NVME PCIe 4.0 SSD, Samsung OEM Model PM9A1 MZ-VL21T00 (2022 Model) [Came inside Lenovo Yoga 9i]
Asking $60 USD obo shipped

Will take PayPal of course, or local cash if available.

Heat=USMC2Hard4U
 

