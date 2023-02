FS: Lots - ASUS 1440p 240-270hz, AKG 712 pro Headphones, X7 LE, Nighthawk Router

$500 USD

Back and forth from Detroit, MI (Current Location) and Tokyo Japan. Need to offload some stuff. Willing to negotiate if local &/or want multiple items. Pics attached but Can take more pics upon request, if needed.For Sale: ASUS ROG XG27AQM 1440p 240Hz-270Hz Gaming Monitor + Power Brick, Displayport & HDMI Cables. Purchased from local Microcenter just over a year ago.Asking+ Shipped. I will pay for shipping materials, however I dont have all of the retail packaging anymore. Will slow ship because it's heavy and expensive. Willing to dofor local pickup.For Sale: AKG K712 PRO Headphones.Askingshipped. No retail packaging available.For Sale: Soundblaster X7 Limited Edition higher watt version external USB DAC, power cord.Askingobo shipped. No retail packaging available.For Sale: Audioquest Dragonfly Red USB DACAskingobo shipped. No retail packaging available.Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 WiFi 6 Router w/ 5gb LAN PortAskingobo shipped. No retail packaging available.Netgear SX10 Gaming Managed Switch (8x 1gb, 2x 10gb)Askingobo shipped. No retail packaging available.DDR4 SO-DIMM 32GB (2x16) Forza Neo CL22Askingobo shipped.DDR4 SO-DIMM 32GB (2x16) GSkill Ripjaws CL18 XMP F4-3200C18S-16GRSAskingobo shipped1TB NVME PCIe 4.0 SSD, Samsung OEM Model PM9A1 MZ-VL21T00 (2022 Model) [Came inside Lenovo Yoga 9i]Askingobo shippedWill take PayPal of course, or local cash if available.Heat= USMC2Hard4U