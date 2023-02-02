FS: Lot of carefully selected ZWave home automation devices

I used these for a little while but don’t have time to feet out with HomeAssistant any more. My loss is your gain.4x Zooz Zen15Smart Plug (Monoprice I think) HKZW-SO032x Dragon PD-100Sonoff2x Zooz Zen22 (unopened)1x Zooz Zen21 (unopened)1x Aotec LED Bulb 6 (adjustable white temperature)Monoprice motion/temp sensor (15271)Asking $75 including shipping/PP fees to CONUS