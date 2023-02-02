FS: Lot of carefully selected ZWave home automation devices

L

linuxizer

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2006
Messages
170
I used these for a little while but don’t have time to feet out with HomeAssistant any more. My loss is your gain.

4x Zooz Zen15

Smart Plug (Monoprice I think) HKZW-SO03

2x Dragon PD-100

Sonoff

2x Zooz Zen22 (unopened)
1x Zooz Zen21 (unopened)

1x Aotec LED Bulb 6 (adjustable white temperature)

Monoprice motion/temp sensor (15271)

981581A7-4E52-4C1D-B010-094C1FD5D3C6.jpeg



Asking $75 including shipping/PP fees to CONUS
 
