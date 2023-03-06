FS: Lot of 3.5" SATA HDD

Heatware: kyang357
All pass WD quick test and full erased.
WD 640GB
old OS drive
Hitachi 2TB
old storage drive
Seagate 500GB
pulled from Dell Optiplex
WD RED 2TB
pulled from enclosure to use but never got around to it.
Seagate 3TB
pulled from Seagate Personal Cloud to use but changed plans.
Looking for $60 shipped
- Free USPS / UPS shipping within USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Send your Paypal email for an invoice
