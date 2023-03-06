FS: Lot of 3.5" SATA HDD

kyang357

Heatware: kyang357
  • Free USPS / UPS shipping within USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Send your Paypal email for an invoice

All pass WD quick test and full erased.

WD 640GB
old OS drive

Hitachi 2TB
old storage drive

Seagate 500GB
pulled from Dell Optiplex

WD RED 2TB
pulled from enclosure to use but never got around to it.

Seagate 3TB
pulled from Seagate Personal Cloud to use but changed plans.

Looking for $60 shipped

PXL_20230306_195504425.jpg
 

