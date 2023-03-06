FS: Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Keyboard

T

t2uciet

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2007
Messages
768
HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895

Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed

Intel i5 12600k Bundle - SOLD to ChrisTX12
Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi
G Skill Flare X5 32gb (2x16) DDR5 6000MHz
 
Last edited:
