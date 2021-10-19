FS: Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Keyboard

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Keyboard - Quiet - $145 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
Yes you canCan you hook an external gpu to the dock using thunderbolt 3?
My friend's kids just begged me to help them do a build and I need 2 RTX 3060's if possible. I am willing to trade a like new EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra LHR too. DFW only please.
Intel 9900k + Gigabyte Z390 I Aorus Pro Wifi ITX + Trident Z Neo DDR4 4000MHz 32GB Kit Bundle - $525 gifted/shipped OBO
Used condition without cpu box. Will come with mb box and accessories.
MB Specs: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z390-I-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-10#kf
Trident Specs: https://www.gskill.com/product/165/326/1617700314/F4-4000C18D-32GTZN
Note: I could not run 4000MHz via XMP profile. I had to manually do 3600MHz.
Dell $100 Promo Gift Card x2 - $75 gifted each
Expires 2/24/2022