FS: Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Keyboard, Intel 11700k Bundle, EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
Intel i7 11700k Bundle - $400 gifted/shipped
Asus Prime Z590-P Wifi
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro Black 32gb (4x8gb) DDR4 3200MHz
EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra B Stock - $325 gifted/shipped
-Great card with zero issues.
If you need a cheap PSU, fans, and/or CPU cooler, I do have Lian Li SL120's and Corsair CX750M PSU and H150i Elite Capellix I can bundle for a discount.
Intel i5 12600k Bundle - SOLD to ChrisTX12
Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi
G Skill Flare X5 32gb (2x16) DDR5 6000MHz
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
Intel i7 11700k Bundle - $400 gifted/shipped
Asus Prime Z590-P Wifi
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro Black 32gb (4x8gb) DDR4 3200MHz
EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra B Stock - $325 gifted/shipped
-Great card with zero issues.
If you need a cheap PSU, fans, and/or CPU cooler, I do have Lian Li SL120's and Corsair CX750M PSU and H150i Elite Capellix I can bundle for a discount.
Intel i5 12600k Bundle - SOLD to ChrisTX12
Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi
G Skill Flare X5 32gb (2x16) DDR5 6000MHz
Last edited: