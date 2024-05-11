FS: Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business w/Logitech Bolt -- Brand New/Sealed

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 7,339
I've got a brand new/sealed Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business keyboard that needs a loving home. Color is Graphite and Logitech Bolt USB dongle is included.
$65 shipped USPS
My feedback is 100%
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77
PM for any questions or my PayPal
$65 shipped USPS
My feedback is 100%
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77
PM for any questions or my PayPal
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.