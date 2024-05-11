FS: Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business w/Logitech Bolt -- Brand New/Sealed

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
7,339
I've got a brand new/sealed Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business keyboard that needs a loving home. Color is Graphite and Logitech Bolt USB dongle is included.

$65 shipped USPS

My feedback is 100%
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77

PM for any questions or my PayPal

PXL_20240511_190421178.jpg
 
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top