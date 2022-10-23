FS: Logitech 6 speed shifter w/Mod Cambio, Logitech G Racing Adapter, Steam Games, Sega Genesis Mini 2, OG Xbox HDMI Adapter, Fujitsu Q704 Tablet PC

Make offers, the worst I can say is no.

I've moved on to Moza, so this Logitech Driving Force 6 speed shifter withe the Mod Cambio gated mod installed is up for sale. Has original box and shift boot (mod can be easily reversed with just a few screws) and extra parts from Mod Cambio, really does enhance the feeling of this shifter. Before it was sloppy and loose, now it's more precise and you get that "thunk" when you shift.. Works with both Xbox and PlayStation Logitech wheels and pedals. Purchased earlier this spring and hasn't seen much use. The metal gate is installed, but extras are included, see pics:

1010447_IMG_6233.jpeg


1010449_IMG_6234.jpeg


Logitech 6 speed shifter with Mod Cambio - $50 shipped.

I also have the adapter that will let you use this shifter with Logitech's Pro wheel and pedals:

IMG_6279.jpg


IMG_6280.jpg


Logitech G Racing adapter - $30 shipped


Deskmeet X300 ITX with Ryzen 5700x and EVGA 3060Ti - SOLD to Banya


Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:

Ghostwire Tokyo - $10
Death Stranding Director's Cut - SOLD
The Outer Worlds Spacera Choice Edition - $15
Marvels Midnight Suns with Dr Strange DLC - $15
Nioh 2 Complete Edition - $20
The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $10

Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Purchased new via Amazon Japan, you can still get these for $100 plus shipping plus tax, save a few bucks buying my new one for $100 PP F&F only:

IMG_6171.jpg


Sega Genesis Mini 2 NEW - $105 shipped PayPal F&F only.


POUND HD HDMI Link cable for original Xbox system - I've been using this on my softmodded OG Xbox since September and no longer need it. It has decent quality and has always worked. These go for $40 on Amazon, so here's a chance to get it cheaper. It comes with the adapter, unused HDMI cable and the original box.

IMG_6094.jpg


IMG_6095.jpg


POUND HDMI adapter for OG Xbox - $25 shipped.

Fujitsu Tablet PC Specs:
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf

IMG_5629.jpg


IMG_5630.jpg


IMG_5631.jpg


IMG_5632.jpg


IMG_5633.jpg


IMG_5627.jpg


IMG_5628.jpg


Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro - $100 Shipped


Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
