FS: Local (Raleigh, NC) Items

$Sold - NIB ZOTAC 2070 Super Mini. (https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-2070-super-mini)
Raleigh/Durham/Cary, NC pickup.
$40 - S340 Elite - Black. No fans but I think I may have them in a box somewhere
$55 - h200i - White.
$50 - Samsung 4k uhd player. Used maybe 10 times before i realized I lucked out on my BD drive being able to rip 4k content.
$100 - Pi 3b+ Setup - pi 3b+, official 7" display, 8gb microSD, in supporting case. The HDMI output is not accessible in the case!
Heat - Schlitzbull
Last edited: