FS: Local NC/RTP - Cases, uhd player, 1200w psu

    Trying to clean out the clutter that doesn't ship well. Putting this up now for visibility. Likely not able to meat up until the holidays unless you come to me.

    Raleigh/Durham/Cary, NC pickup.

    $40 - S340 Elite - old daily driver, currently no fans

    $50 - h200i - white, stock, another old daily driver

    $75 - Samsung 4k uhd player. Used maybe 10 times before i realized I lucked out on my BD drive being able to rip 4k content.

    $90 - pi 3b+ & official 7" display, 8gb microSD, in supporting case. It was interfering with my super sensitive Nakamichi Shockwafe and sitting idle since I built it.

    $130 - EVGA 1200 P2 - New. Bought to combine my gaming pc and server but changed my mind. Box has been opened but PSU never used. Opened box on receipt to ensure no damage but has never been turned on. ~1 year left on warranty.

    Will add more as I dig further into the closet.

    Heat - Schlitzbull
     
    Not seeing anywhere listing your location unless RTP refers to a location that I'm not familiar with.
     
    Youre right, half assed the post on my phone, will correct. Raleigh/durham/cary of NC. Will fix post.
     
